Fourth vessel joins UK-Denmark duo's LNG fleet with more in the pipeline

June 9, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-based investment firm Basalt Infrastructure Partners has taken delivery of its newest liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, which expands one of its existing LNG portfolios and its overall vessel fleet, managed by Denmark’s Celsius Shipping.

Celsius Galapagos LNG carrier; Source: Basalt

The latest boost for Basalt’s Vanadis LNG platform, formed in August 2024, comes with the acquisition of Celsius Galapagos, described as a modern 180,000 cubic meter (cbm) LNG carrier, which brings the platform to four vessels after taking into account the ship ordered in February 2025 and Celsius Copenhagen and Celsius Carolina, which were built in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The Celsius Galapagos vessel, delivered in May 2025 by Samsung Heavy Industries, is equipped with the latest ME-GA propulsion system, enabling fuel efficiency and lower emissions. The number of ships across Basalt’s two LNG portfolios, Vanadis and Freyja, has grown to 11, said to demonstrate the continued delivery of the UK firm’s strategy to add further scale to its fleet.

Managed and operated by Celsius Shipping, Basalt’s existing operating partner across its two LNG portfolios, this ship is employed on a long-term, fixed time charter to an investment-grade counterparty active in the production, sale, and distribution of LNG. The UK player expects to continue to grow the Vanadis LNG fleet over the coming months.

The vessel order, disclosed in February 2025, is for a ship that will be on a long-term charter with Japan’s JERA, upon delivery in 2027. Celsius revealed the order of its 21st 180,000 LNG carrier with the Japanese player in January 2025.

