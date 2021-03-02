Framo pumps for Scotland’s largest offshore wind project

March 2, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Framo, part of Alfa Laval, has received an order from Saipem to supply its marine pumping systems for the Seagreen offshore wind project in Scotland.

Framo’s pumping systems will be used for the suction bucket foundations, to secure and anchor the wind turbine platforms to the seabed.

“This second order for our Framo pumping systems used in suction bucket foundations to wind farms is an important milestone for us as it cements our position in this application and takes our long-proven and validated technology from offshore oil platforms to renewable applications,” said Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division in Alfa Laval.

“Our knowledge and experience from delivering innovative and reliable products to the offshore industry is now also making a difference within renewable energy, to the benefit of our customers and the environment.”

Seagreen, owned by Total and SSE Renewables, will feature 114 MHI Vestas 10 MW turbines situated over 27 km from Scotland’s Angus coastline.

The 1,075 MW project is expected to be operational in 2022/2023, when it will become Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.