Fratelli Cosulich forms LNG bunkering partnership with Titan

June 8, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Italian maritime transportation group Fratelli Cosulich has started a collaboration with low and zero-emission fuels supplier Titan as it seeks to strengthen its position in the European LNG bunkering market.

LNG bunkering vessel Alice Cosulich. Courtesy of CIMC SOE shipyard

As part of this collaboration, on 6 June, Fratelli Cosulich signed a long-term time charter agreement with Titan for its LNG bunkering vessel Alice Couslich. The agreement also comes with an extension option.

The company revealed that the vessel was recently delivered to Titan in Asia and will start operating in Europe in the fourth quarter of this year.

The vessel has a capacity of 8,200 m3 and is capable of handling operations such as cooldowns and gas-ups.

Timothy Cosulich, CEO of Fratelli Cosulich Group, pointed out that the collaboration with Titan exemplifies the company’s belief in forming partnerships to deliver solutions for reducing carbon footprint in a sustainable manner.

Alice Cosulich LNG bunker vessel was launched in March this year at the CIMC SOE shipyard in China and its sister vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2024.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Fratelli Cosulich inaugurates its first LNG bunkering vessel Posted: 2 months ago

In order to cater to growing demand, this year, Titan also acquired two small-scale LNG carriers from Canadian gas transportation company Seapeak for bunkering retrofit. The vessels – Seapeak Unikum and Seapeak Vision – will be retrofitted for suitable LNG bunkering capabilities, enabling them to both transport and bunker LNG, liquefied biomethane (LBM) and, in the long term, hydrogen-derived e-methane (e-LNG).