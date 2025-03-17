Titan delivers bio-LNG to MOL’s vehicle carrier under new deal

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
March 17, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch marine fuels supplier Titan and Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) have completed the first bio-LNG and LNG bunkering operation under a new multi-delivery contract for MOL’s vehicle carrier fleet.

The simultaneous bunkering operation was conducted on March 16 in the Port of Zeebrugge’s International Car Operators (ICO) terminal in Belgium.

Titan deployed its chartered LNG bunkering vessel Alice Cosulish to deliver 500 tons of bio-LNG and 400 tons of conventional LNG to MOL’s 2024-built car carrier Celeste Ace.

According to Titan, the ISCC-EU-certified mass-balanced bio-LNG was produced using waste and residue, which reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 100% compared to marine diesel on a well-to-wake basis.

This operation marked the first of multiple bio-LNG deliveries to MOL as part of the new contract with Titan. The Japanese shipping player currently operates 5 LNG-fueled vehicle carriers and will have 6 more delivered by the middle of 2025.

Nicolas Ganas, Senior Trader and Business Development Manager at Titan, said: “We applaud MOL’s commitment to LNG and bio-LNG as marine fuels, reinforcing the shift towards cleaner shipping. This collaboration strengthens our partnership in the region, and we look forward to reliably supplying their vessels with lower-carbon fuel solutions.”

Yoshikazu Urushitani, Marine Fuel GX Division General Manager at MOL, commented: “We are exploring the use of ammonia and hydrogen fuels as part of our strategy to adopt clean alternative fuels, while moving to expand the use of LNG-fueled vessels and more quickly achieve a low-carbon society. We will also be early adopters of bio-LNG and synthetic LNG. Partnering with Titan, we will start using bio-LNG to lead the shipping industry in the transition to clean alternative fuels. We remain committed to adopting clean fuels to reach net zero GHG emissions by 2050.”

