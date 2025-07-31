Back to overview
FRV taps Envision Energy for large-scale green ammonia project at Port of Pecém

Business Developments & Projects
July 31, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Spain-based Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Saudi Arabia-based Jameel Energy, has selected China-based Envision Energy as its strategic partner for H2 Cumbuco, a large-scale green ammonia project located within the renewable hydrogen hub of the Port of Pecém, Brazil.

Courtesy of Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV)

As disclosed, the partnership brings together FRV’s experience in clean energy solutions – backed by 3 GW of operational renewable and storage assets – and Envision’s AI-integrated total renewable energy system to develop an electrolysis facility of up to 500 MW and an integrated ammonia plant, which is expected to be operational by 2030 and targeting key markets in Brazil, Europe, and Asia.

Henry Peng, Senior Vice President and President of Latin America and the European Region, Envision Energy, stated: “This collaboration is more than a step towards decarbonization; it is a blueprint for how global energy transition can be operationalized. Together with FRV, we are reshaping the entire renewable energy system and advancing Brazil’s green energy infrastructure.”

Felipe Hernández, Chief Innovation Officer of FRV, commented: “At FRV, we firmly believe that the development of renewable hydrogen and its derivatives is a fundamental pillar in advancing global decarbonization. We see Brazil as a country with the potential to become a global leader in this sector, thanks to its strategic geographic position, strong commitment to the energy transition, and broad public support. We are excited about the potential that this alliance with Envision can bring to the H2 Cumbuco project, in order to provide clean, competitive, and sustainable energy solutions while supporting Brazil’s economic and environmental development.”

To note, FRV, present in Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and Latin America, has been actively engaged in the development of renewable hydrogen projects for several years.

The company has been working on the H2 Cumbuco initiative since 2023. Reportedly, the project is in advanced development in areas such as engineering and environmental permitting, and has secured key resources, including land and water rights.

As for Envision, it is worth mentioning that the company recently delivered what is claimed as the “world’s largest” off-grid AI-enabled green hydrogen and ammonia plant and its first green marine ammonia bunkering operation in Dalian, China.

