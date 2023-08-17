FueLNG, Shell conduct 1st SIMOPS LNG bunkering in Southeast Asia

August 17, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Oil major Shell, Japanese shipping company NYK Line and FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum, have carried out the first simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering for a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in Southeast Asia.

FueLNG/LInkedin

As informed, the bunkering was performed at the PSA Asia Automobile Terminal Singapore on 16 August. Due to its location, Singapore is a major transit point for vessels including tankers transporting LNG.

Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel FueLNG Bellina refueled NYK’s pure car and truck carrier Jasmine Leader, one of the largest PCTCs in the world. The vessel was delivered to NYK in February this year.

Simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) involve bunkering together with cargo handling. The partners noted that the operation is part of their efforts to support decarbonisation of the maritime industry.

“At a time when the maritime industry is striving towards net zero, such an operation is a testament to our collective dedication to reducing carbon emissions and embracing cleaner alternatives,” it was highlighted.

In March this year, FueLNG and NYK successfully achieved the first PCTC LNG bunkering in Singapore. The bunkering operation was carried out in accordance with Singapore’s Technical Reference 56 for LNG Bunkering. This standard is a key part of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s framework to ensure safe, reliable and transparent LNG bunkering operations in Singapore, according to NYK.