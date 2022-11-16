FueLNG’s 2nd LNG bunker vessel hits the water at HMD

November 16, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Singapore-based LNG bunker supplier FueLNG revealed that its second LNG bunkering vessel was launched earlier today at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd., Korea.

According to FueLNG, the Singapore-flagged bunker vessel with a carrying capacity of 18,000 cubic meters would be the largest LNG bunkering vessel in South East Asia.



The vessel, owned by Korea Line LNG, will be fitted with dual fuel engines, two stern azimuth thrusters, a bow thruster, a sub-cooler, and a custom-designed bunker boom with vacuum-insulated pipelines.

Korea Line LNG, a unit of SM Group’s Korea Line, ordered the bunker vessel from Hyundai Mipo back in April 2021, saying that it would charter out the vessel to an undisclosed Asian bunker supplier.

The ship is classed by the Lloyd’s Register and the Korean Register.

Once delivered in the second quarter of 2023, the bunkering vessel will go under a long-term time charter to FueLNG.

FueLNG is a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum. The JV owns the 7,500 cbm FueLNG Bellina. Keppel O&M’s Nantong shipyard built the vessel and delivered it in January 2021.

The delivery of FueLNG Bellina made FueLNG the sole provider of ship-to-ship bunkering of LNG in Singapore, which aims to become a leading LNG bunkering hub. The vessel has since been involved in a number of STS bunkering operations including containerships, Aframax tankers as well as LNG-fuelled oil tankers.