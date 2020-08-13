Fugro nets Hollandse Kust (noord) site survey work

August 13, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

The CrossWind consortium of Shell and Eneco has awarded Fugro a geotechnical site investigation contract for the Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm.

The work will comprise an unexploded ordnance (UXO) site clearance survey followed by a seabed cone penetration test (CPT) investigation.

For the UXO clearance job, Fugro will mobilise its multipurpose vessel Atlantis Dweller.

The CPT survey will see Fugro utilise its seabed SEACALF MkV DeepDrive CPT system.

Previously deployed on North Sea projects, the SEACALF acquires data over the full foundation depth of wind turbines.

According to Fugro, the work will begin this month and should complete by the end of September.

CrossWind plans to have the 759 MW Hollandse Kust (noord) operational by 2023, generating at least 3.3 TWh per year.

The wind farm will be located 18.5 kilometres off the Dutch coast near the town of Egmond aan Zee.

Tjalling de Bruin, project director for CrossWind, said:

“With a signed contract in place and the site investigation team mobilising, the work is progressing well to deliver clean energy by 2023.”

CrossWind also recently selected Van Oord as the Balance of Plant contractor for the Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind project.

As the Balance of Plant contractor, Van Oord’s activities encompass the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the foundations, the inter-array cables, and transportation and installation of the wind turbines.