Fugro, OICL look into standardised offshore control system for safe remote ops

August 18, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Fugro and the Ocean Industries Concept Lab (OICL) at Oslo School of Architecture and Design have teamed up to explore ways to harmonise maritime design by integrating digital innovation in next-generation workplaces for safe remote operations.

Fugro and OICL have been looking into the application of the open-source OpenBridge user interface design system to streamline available solutions at sea and on land.

Although remote operations are bringing important new efficiencies to the maritime industry, if they require the integration of multiple systems from different suppliers, they can be very complex to use, Fugro explains.

With the expanding pool of assets being utilised from Fugro’s remote operations centres this standardised interface will ensure consistency and promote safe and efficient operations, the partners claim.

“The collaboration with Fugro has allowed us to accelerate the expansion of the OpenBridge platform to new maritime applications. In addition, we have a strategy of supporting all ocean industries workplaces at sea and on land, and direct collaboration with industry leaders such as Fugro helps us accelerate OpenBridge growth”, said OICL’s professor Kjetil Nordby.

Peter Looijen, Fugro’s director of Innovation in Europe, added: “As Fugro continues to deliver innovative solutions, ensuring a common control interface promotes multi-asset operations. Through our work with OICL, we have improved business efficiencies and witnessed the positive impact of next-generation user interface integration.”

The Dutch geo-data specialist is building a remote operations centre in its St. John’s office, located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint in Canada with remote technologies.

The onshore communications hub is scheduled for completion in Q4 2022.

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago Fugro to open remote operations centre in Canada with govt support Posted: 6 months ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: