Fugro's new partnership aims to keep Northern European subsea infrastructure safe
Back to overview
Home Subsea Fugro’s new partnership aims to keep Northern European subsea infrastructure safe

Fugro’s new partnership aims to keep Northern European subsea infrastructure safe

Safety
July 10, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro has partnered up with high-tech software company DTACT and AI-powered satellite intelligence company Ubotica to develop a data fusion and intelligence platform that will provide government organizations with the information needed to strengthen national security and safeguard critical underwater infrastructure.

Source: Fugro

The unified platform, set to combine multiple data sources, is expected to help authorities detect, identify, monitor and act on suspicious maritime activities, ensuring timely insights and intervention.

The solution will initially focus on serving governmental organizations in the North Sea and Baltic regions.

Related Article

“Fugro is committed to supporting safe and sustainable maritime operations,” said Ivar de Josselin de Jong, Director of Strategy and Government Relations for Fugro’s Maritime Security and Surveillance business. “This partnership with DTACT and Ubotica allows us to integrate additional intelligence into our Geo-data, enabling information-driven operations for national security efforts.”

Fugro will provide geo-data collected using advanced autonomous solutions, including uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), underwater vehicles, and aerial drones, while Ubotica will provide near-real-time satellite vessel tracking data using its AI-driven acquisition technologies.

DTACT will then use its data fusion capabilities to combine the geo-data and satellite intelligence with other data streams, delivering a comprehensive intelligence picture for informed risk assessment and decision support.

“Real-time intelligence is transformative for maritime situational awareness. The combined space-to-seabed surveillance and response capability that we are developing through this partnership is a game-changer,” said Fintan Buckley, CEO of Ubotica.

“This integrated approach, bringing together our insights with Fugro and DTACT, creates enhanced maritime awareness and a near real-time response capability that will secure critical underwater infrastructure well into the future.”

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Related news

List of highlighted news articles