Fugro tasked with helping safeguard Brazil’s deepwater exploration activities

September 2, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The Netherlands-headquartered Fugro has won two contracts with Brazil’s offshore energy services company Constellation to support responsible deepwater exploration activities in two regions in Brazil.

Under the two three-year contracts, Fugro’s scope includes deploying advanced remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) aboard Constellation-managed vessels to carry out subsea equipment inspections, interventions and a range of observation and survey activities.

The work will be performed in what Fugro describes as two of Brazil’s most strategically important regions, the mature Campos Basin and the emerging Equatorial Margin.

The first campaign will begin this quarter in the Campos Basin on board the vessel Tidal Action, followed by a second deployment in early 2026 in the Equatorial Margin on board the Amaralina Star.

Fugro said it would outfit both vessels with its FCV 3000 ROV systems, a class of deepwater vehicles built for complex offshore environments, to be operated by Brazil-based staff.

“Our partnership with Constellation reflects a shared commitment to advancing offshore exploration in alignment with Brazil’s broader energy transition,” said Felipe Vasconcellos, Fugro’s Brazil Country Manager. “By combining trusted subsea expertise with advanced survey technology, we’re helping to ensure that exploration in these frontier regions supports a safer, more resilient and more sustainable energy future.”

