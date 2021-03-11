Fugro teams up with dCarbonX

March 11, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Dutch survey contractor Fugro has inked a strategic framework agreement with UK-based geo-energy resource company dCarbonX for decarbonisation exploration projects in the UK and Ireland.

Fugro said Thursday the deal will enable the two companies to collaborate on the above mentioned projects at the earliest opportunity and to share relevant data, technological insights and operational scheduling.

Fugro will provide consultancy services to help progress opportunities, and its geo-data acquisition, analysis and advice should help dCarbonX to characterise sites and support decision-making at the project concept stage.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago AGR inks strategic framework deal with dCarbonX Posted: about 1 month ago

The consultancy services will include comprehensive desktop studies to derisk ground conditions, recommendations on the survey or ground investigation data required, baseline environmental, geochemical and bathymetric surveys, and geophysical and geotechnical site investigation campaigns.

As projects progress, the two companies will also collaborate on monitoring methods, Fugro noted.

Laura Hughes, Fugro country director UK, said that Fugro has committed to accelerating the energy transition by developing geo-energy resources such as CCS, hydrogen storage and geothermal energy, which have the potential to transform the way we live and interact with the planet.