Furetank places order for eleventh climate-friendly tanker

July 27, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Swedish shipping company Furetank has ordered one more dual-fuel tanker to be added to its Vinga series of energy-efficient climate-friendly ships.

Courtesy of Furetank

Like its sister vessels, the new tanker will be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, with the delivery scheduled for July 2024.

Furetank said that the agreement with the shipyard also includes an option for further vessels.

The 17,999 dwt vessel is the latest contribution to the Vinga fleet, which now includes eleven units, designed with a special focus on minimum environmental impact.

So far, Furetank owns four of the vessels already delivered and commercially operates all.

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago Furetank to boost Vinga fleet with new green ship Posted: 5 months ago

The vessels, including the newly ordered unit, have dual-fuel capability and run on LNG/LBG. They incorporate a battery hybrid solution as well as fuel and energy-reducing features which result in lower emissions of CO2, sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and hazardous particles.

The new ship will also be fully equipped to operate cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power, in order to reduce emissions even further as soon as ports offer the opportunity.

It has a cargo capacity of 20,306 cbm in 12 epoxy-coated cargo tanks, ice class 1A and an efficient cargo handling system. Another feature is a flexible cargo pump and line arrangement ensuring safe and efficient cargo operations with reduced port turnaround time.

“We are very pleased to add the eleventh vessel to our climate-friendly Vinga series. Furetank’s ambition is to be the leading actor within the segment, offering our customers efficient and environmentally friendly transportation. With a large fleet we can offer good service and at the same time optimise the trading pattern to increase utilisation of the vessels”, said Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank.

Related Article Posted: 7 months ago Furetank to offset remaining emissions from Vinga vessels using carbon credits Posted: 7 months ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: