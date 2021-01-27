G8 Subsea and ZTT working on new hybrid cable

January 27, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Singapore-based engineering firm G8 Subsea and Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable (ZTT) are developing the next-generation hybrid composite submarine cable for high voltage and 5G internet connectivity.

G8 has worked on a solution that takes care of the 5G internet demand, but also aims to connect Singapore with Solar Power.

The new generation cable will be especially designed for faster deployment of inter-island connectivity to share high-capacity data and high voltage power across islands to facilitate next-generation smart-grid infrastructure and connectivity in Singapore and Asia.

Javis C Sim, head of ZTT business development, Renewables, said:

“It is a great privilege to be part of shaping and enabling Singapore with ZTT’s proven submarine cable technologies applicable for renewable energy and 5G internet connectivity.”

Gerald Tan, managing director of G8 Subsea, also said:

“G8 Subsea is excited about the joint development of the hybrid composite submarine cable with our global technology partner, ZTT.

“The implementation will certainly boost the nation’s capability and capacity of 5G connectivity, unleashing the required power capacity harvest from nature’s energy source, solar or wind power from our very own Islands. We firmly believe this development accelerates towards the transformation of 5G connectivity and towards the nation’s target of 2GW of renewable energy with inter islands connection.”