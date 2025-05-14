Prysmian enriches subsea cable toolbox with vessel christening and expansion of Finnish factory

CLV Monna Lisa; Source: Prysmian
May 14, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Italy-headquartered cable systems giant Prysmian has boosted its transmission business with the completion of the expansion works at its subsea power cable factory in Finland and the naming ceremony for the newest addition to its cable laying vessel (CLV) fleet.

The Italian player sees the completion of capacity expansion of its plant in Pikkala, Finland, together with the christening of its Monna Lisa cable laying vessel, said to be now fully operational, as a major milestone to enhance its Transmission business.

The newest ship in the firm’s fleet adheres to the standard previously set by the CLV Leonardo da Vinci, which is capable of deep-sea cable installation at depths of 2,150 meters.

The vessel naming event at the Pikkala site in Finland was attended by Anders Adlercreutz, Finland’s Minister of Education; Matti Lassila, Finnish Ambassador to Rome; and Nicola Todaro Marescotti, the Italian Embassy Ambassador. With two carousels of 7,000 tons and 10,000 tons of submarine cable, the CLV Monna Lisa is purpose-built for submarine cable installation.

Spanning 171 meters, the vessel owner deems this ship the most environmentally conscious vessel in the sector thanks to its high-voltage shore connection, battery hybrid system, and diesel generators compatible with biodiesel blends.

The CLV Monna Lisa will join a fleet of eight cable laying vessels, which are perceived to complement a variety of high-tech burial tools, from soft soil to rocky soil, enabling versatility and flexibility. 

Massimo Battaini, CEO Prysmian, highlighted: “Transmission is a major driver of organic growth. We have been making outstanding progress over the past months, and thanks to our long-term vision, we are now seeing our position further strengthened as these two hugely important assets come into operation. What we have invested in is also an investment in Europe, and an investment in our collective energy security and independence.

“The connections at the heart of Europe’s energy system are being manufactured by us, here in Finland – but also in Italy, in Germany, in France, and beyond where we are also increasing capacity – while our vessels will enable Europe to connect with new frontiers as we unlock new territories thanks to our deep-sea capabilities.”

Prysmian recently enlarged its fleet with a quick response vessel dedicated to inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), thanks to an agreement with N-Sea to bolster the security and reliability of submarine cables.

As a result of an investment of over €200 million to boost the production capacity for the high-voltage submarine cables in Pikkala, using vertical continuous vulcanization, Prysmian’s factory expansion encompassed a new high-voltage line, which is installed inside what is described as the tallest tower in Finland at 185 meters high.

This tower is a vertical factory, which is built to produce HVDC 525 kV submarine cable. It can produce around 1 kilometer of cable every day. The produced cables are expected to reach the seas all over the world.

Battaini emphasized: “Today we also celebrate innovation – this tallest tower brings the factory to the sky, while our unmatched vessel fleet is not only unlocking solutions, but always more sustainable in how it does it.

“There is no energy transition without Transmission, and as the global leader, we are continuously working to meet the demands of our customers and society, while leaving a lasting positive legacy for the planet.”

While Prysmian notified local authorities in Massachusetts about its decision to discard the plans for the construction of an offshore wind power cable factory at Brayton Point, the firm remains committed to investing in meeting the growing demand for submarine cables, driven by interconnectors and offshore wind.

To this end, the company has already invested around €850 million in order to fortify its cable laying vessels and installation equipment since 2018. The Italian giant will have eight vessels in operation by 2028.

With around 40% of the global transmission market in hand, which includes energy interconnectors and submarine cables, Prysmian estimates that this market will be worth €15-20 billion each year until 2030, largely driven primarily by Europe, followed by Asia and the Americas.

The firm’s Transmission business grew in terms of revenue by 57.2% organically in Q1 2025. The Italian player’s current backlog stands at €17 billion. Prysmian is targeting over 55% of revenues from solutions by 2028.

