Ahti nets additional funding to boost FuelEU Maritime compliance pool

Ahti nets additional funding to boost FuelEU Maritime compliance pool

August 28, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Ahti Climate, a provider of FuelEU Maritime pooling services, has secured additional funding from Business Finland to further strengthen its Ahti Pool platform and advance research and development (R&D).

The FuelEU Maritime regulation came into force on January 1, 2025, intending to increase the share of renewable and low-carbon fuels in the fuel mix of international maritime transport within the EU. In essence, the regulation imposes higher costs on companies that continue to remain reliant on conventional fossil fuels, thereby incentivising a shift toward cleaner alternatives.

Ahti Pool’s FuelEU Maritime-compliant pooling model offers a solution for shipping operators to use and trade ultra-low-carbon fuels like e-methanol or bio-LNG, and to pool compliance for the rest of their fleet. This means that Ahti Pool’s members can buy and sell credits for the use of sustainable fuels, thereby reducing CO2 emissions, cutting costs, and increasing operational flexibility.

The latest funding follows the initial grant that Ahti received from Business Finland in September 2024 to accelerate development of its platform.

Said to mark a significant milestone for Ahti, this additional tranche of Business Finland’s R&D funding will further endorse Ahti’s financing and growth plan, product differentiation, and commercial opportunities in the maritime emissions compliance market.

The funds will be dedicated to continued research and development, as well as the expansion of Ahti’s R&D team, creating new jobs in Finland’s growing cleantech sector.

Lari Rajantie, Chief Funding Advisor, Startup Funding at Business Finland, commented: “Business Finland is committed to supporting innovative solutions that tackle global challenges. Ahti Pool is a groundbreaking platform that helps the maritime sector comply with FuelEU Maritime regulations while delivering strong commercial results. We are pleased to continue our partnership with Ahti as they scale their solution and contribute to sustainable shipping worldwide.”

Risto-Juhani Kariranta, Chief Executive Officer of Ahti, said: “Business Finland’s funding of Ahti Pool is recognition of the maturity of our technology and its global scaling potential. Today the platform is enabling compliance and monetisation of FuelEU Maritime overcompliance, but the technology will also streamline adherence with IMO Net Zero. This support will enable us to deepen our R&D efforts, strengthen our platform, and hire top-tier talent to meet rising demand for Ahti Pool from global shipowners and operators operating in EU waters.”

