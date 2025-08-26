Viking Line and Gasum take FuelEU Maritime pooling collab to the next stage

Back to overview
August 26, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Finnish shipping company Viking Line has started operating its two RoRo ships on bio-LNG to generate compliance for the FuelEU Maritime pooling service launched by Nordic energy player Gasum.

The collaboration, which builds on the Letter of Intent (LoI) signed by Viking Line and Gasum at the end of 2024, is said to enable “a substantial increase in compliance supply as demand for FuelEU Maritime pooling heats up towards the end of the year“.

Viking Line began operating Viking Glory and Viking Grace on bio-LNG on their daily route between the Finnish Port of Turku and the Swedish City of Stockholm.

According to Gasum, this regular Baltic Sea route brings valuable predictability to the amount of compliance generated for the pool.

Gasum manages the pool, supplies the bio-LNG, and offers over-compliance to shipping companies with conventional fuel vessels. The company also uses DNV’s technology to collect and validate the pool’s fuel consumption and emissions data. At the end of the year, DNV will verify the pool’s balance for EU reporting purposes.

Jan Hanses, CEO of Viking Line, said this new move enables the company to increase its bio-LNG use to 50%, allowing for substantial emission cuts on the route.

Jacob Granqvist, Gasum’s Vice President, Maritime, stated: “Demand for FEUM pooling is becoming so high that it would not be possible for Gasum to generate the needed compliance using just its own bunkering vessels anymore. That is why it is central to the scale and stability of our service that we are able to collaborate with a trusted partner such as Viking Line to expand the service to a larger group of shipowners. It’s great to deepen our long relationship with Viking Line through this collaboration even further.”

Seeing LNG and bio-LNG as currently the most viable alternative fuels for reducing emissions in the maritime sector, as of August 2025, Gasum is powering its 2017-built bunkering vessel Coralius with bio-LNG only. The company intends to offer generated FuelEU Maritime over-compliance to shipowners through the pooling service.

Just recently, the bunkering vessel hit a milestone, performing its 1,000th bunkering operation. The bunkering involved delivering LNG to the cruise ship MSC Euribia in the Port of Kiel in Germany on August 23. In its eight years of operation, Coralius has delivered more than 270,000 metric tons of LNG to a wide variety of vessels, both large and small, according to Gasum.

As part of its commitment to increasing the availability of bio-LNG, Gasum has also chartered a new LNG and bio-LNG bunker vessel that will become operational in 2027. The new vessel, to be named Celsius, is expected to have better fuel efficiency, improved tank insulation, and larger cargo capacity.

