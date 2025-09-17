Back to overview
Home Green Marine Anthony Veder joins Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime compliance pool

Collaboration
September 17, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Nordic energy company Gasum has added two LNG carriers from the Dutch shipowner Anthony Veders as surplus generators to its FuelEU Maritime compliance pool.

Courtesy of Gasum

With the Anthony Veder vessel duo joining Gasum’s compliance pool, the two companies will expand their partnership to meet FuelEU Maritime requirements and drive emission reductions at sea.

Coral Energy and Coral EnergICE, the two LNG carriers chartered by Gasum, will be sailing on bio-LNG and thus contributing compliance surplus to Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool.

Anthony Veder is also joining the pool with more ships from its fleet to provide the opportunity to secure regulatory compliance, Gasum stated.

“We are very pleased that we can sail both Coral Energy and Coral EnergICE on bio-LNG. This will enable us to flexibly expand the capacity for our FuelEU Maritime pool even further, as demand is heating up towards the end of the first year of the regulation. At the same time, it’s great that a long-time partner such as Anthony Veder can also rely on us for their compliance pooling needs,” said Jacob Granqvist, Vice President, Maritime, Gasum.

Björn van de Weerdhof, Commercial and Sustainability Director, Anthony Veder, added: “We at Anthony Veder are very happy that our vessels Coral Energy and Coral EnergICE will be running on bio-LNG and contributing to significant emission reductions in the maritime sector. Joining Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool was a natural continuation of our long-time partnership, as we found the service to be the most cost-effective and reliable way to manage the requirements of the regulation.”

FuelEU Maritime is an EU regulation designed to reduce the carbon intensity of fuels used in European maritime transport. Since January 1, 2025, FuelEU Maritime mandates vessel owners to reduce the carbon intensity of purchased fuel initially by 2%, with the required reduction growing incrementally to as much as 80% by 2050.

To make the transition easier, the EU allows for the pooling of vessels, meaning that one vessel can compensate for the emission reductions on behalf of another. In Gasum’s pool, dedicated vessels run on bio-LNG to generate compliance that is then allocated to other ships.

However, pooling can become a long-term cost trap for shipowners, Berlin-based platform ZERO44 recently warned in its new whitepaper, suggesting that alternative strategies are cheaper in the long term.

As explained, strategies such as biofuel blending, internal pooling, or technical measures can achieve the same compliance goals at significantly lower cost than pooling.

