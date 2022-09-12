Gasum bunkers first LNG-fueled cruise ship built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique

September 12, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Nordic energy company Gasum have performed the initial bunkering of the first LNG-fueled cruise ship in the port of La Rochelle.

Gasum was selected as a supplier of LNG bunker fuel and technical adviser for the vessel which is the first LNG-powered cruise ship to be completed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Gasum’s bunker vessel Kairos delivered LNG for the operation that took place on 10 September 2022. This was also the first LNG bunkering operation for the French port.

In addition to delivering LNG, Gasum has supported Chantiers de l’Atlantique in the technical preparation of the delivery, including obtaining the relevant permits and authorisations.

This delivery is said to mark a new milestone in the extension of the Gasum LNG bunkering network and underlines its ambition to grow geographically.

“With the LNG-fueled newbuild program undergoing, Chantiers de l’Atlantique has proven its capacity to embrace new technologies and to remain at the forefront of the shipbuilding industry. Choosing Gasum is a choice of confidence in its … experience and track record in supporting yards with technical advice and LNG supplies”, said Laurent Castaing, general manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The French company is building LNG-fueled cruise ships for the Cruise Division of the Swiss MSC Group. One of the newbuilds is MSC World Europa, which is set to become the greenest and most efficient vessel in MSC Cruises’ fleet when it is delivered in October 2022.

MSC World Europa will be the world’s first contemporary cruise vessel to feature brand new SOFC technology powered by LNG developed by MSC Cruises, Chantiers de l’Atlantique and California-based Bloom Energy.

