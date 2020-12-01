Gasum completes its first LNG bunkering in Emden

December 1, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

The Nordic energy company Gasum has completed its first LNG bunkering operation in Emden, Germany.

Courtesy of Gasum

The company noted that its bunkering vessel Coralius supplied LNG bunkers to SIEM Confucius, the world’s largest LNG-powered car carrier.

The operation continues Gasum’s bunkering services expansion towards continental Europe, the company said in its statement.

Emden port, located in northwest Germany, is one of the most significant car shipping ports in Europe and the latest area of expansion for Gasum’s bunkering operations.

SIEM Confucius operates trans-Atlantic and its regular route includes USA, Mexico and back to Emden port every 50 days.

Already at the end of June, Coralius proved its availability in the ARA area (Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp), bunkering in the port of Rotterdam.

Its main operating area being in Skagerrak, Coralius has lately expanded her services further west and continental Europe thus making LNG more available for companies operating also outside the Nordic and Baltic seas.

As one of the most important roll-on/roll-off ports in Europe, Emden serves as an important milestone in extending our services to maritime companies operating in the region. It’s evident that the more popular LNG becomes in maritime transport, we too must become even more flexible and bring our services to wherever they are needed,” says Gasum’s Jacob Granqvist, sales director for maritime.