Gasunie charters FSRU from Exmar for 5 years

Dutch gas infrastructure company Gasunie and Belgium-based shipowner Exmar have reached an agreement for a five-year charter for the employment of the FSRU S188 regasification barge.

Gasunie will use the FSRU S188 as a floating LNG import terminal at Eemshaven in Groningen, Netherlands.

This is important in view of the geopolitical developments currently taking place in Europe; The increased emphasis on the security of the energy supply, specifically.

Exmar is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation, and transformation of gas. The S188 barge-based floating regasification unit (FSRU) was built in 2017. Previously, commodity trader Gunvor chartered it for the Bangladesh projects in 2018. However, the parties officially terminated the charter deal in May 2021, way ahead of the planned date.

The objective of the new charter is to deploy the FSRU S188 and have the terminal up and running by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

“We are happy to reach this agreement with Gasunie. It proves the possibilities of our floating infrastructure solutions as a quick-to-market and competitive solution for securing energy supply“, said Nicolas Saverys, Exmar’s executive chairman.