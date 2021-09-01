GDG settles in the Netherlands

September 1, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Irish offshore engineering consultancy Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions (GDG) has opened its first office in the Netherlands, with the aim of expanding its presence in the European offshore wind market.

By adding a base in the Netherlands, GDG said it is looking to strengthen its connections with clients and staffing resources in Northwestern Europe.

According to the company, the new office is a commitment to supporting the European offshore wind markets with increased scale and scope of services in the years ahead.

“Our clients anticipate continuing development of offshore wind capacity in Europe in the coming years,” said GDG’s managing director Paul Doherty.

“GDG staff have been involved in many front-end offshore wind projects in the North Sea, Baltic Sea and Irish Sea, and we look forward to solving new challenges in survey management, advanced ground modelling, and concept and detailed design of both fixed and floating wind foundations. We see that providing these services from offices in different regions makes GDG both accessible for customers and attractive for our employees.”

GDG added that it is targeting a significant expansion in headcount over the coming months, which will create opportunities for over a dozen new local jobs in the Netherlands.