Geophysical survey needed for 2.5 GW Baltica offshore wind farms

September 7, 2022, by Adnan Memija

Elektrownia Wiatrowa Baltica-3 and Elektrownia Wiatrowa Baltica-2 have issued a tender for a geophysical and 3D Ultra High-Resolution Seismic (UHRS) survey at the 2.5 GW Baltica 2 and Baltica 3 wind farms offshore Poland.

The tender is divided into two separate lots. Lot 1 covers a 3D UHRS survey of locations deemed high risk for sub-surface boulders, focusing on the Baltica 3 offshore wind farm site while Lot 2 campaign will be a 3D UHRS survey of locations deemed high risk for sub-surface boulders at the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm site.

The tender remains open until 6 October.

The Baltica 3 wind farm will have an installed capacity of 1,045 MW. The wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned in 2026, and the closing of financing for this investment is planned for 2023.

The 1,498 MW Baltica 2 wind farm is slated for commissioning in 2027, and the closing of financing for this investment is planned for 2024.

Ørsted is developing the two projects in a joint venture with PGE.

The two wind farms secured the Contracts for Difference (CfDs) in the first round of awards, reserved for the most advanced projects, in April 2021.

PGE and Ørsted recently selected a consortium of Ramboll Polska and Projmors to prepare the construction of the Baltica 2 and Baltica 3 offshore wind projects.

In 2022, the project’s developers expect to receive a further administrative decision for the onshore transmission part, and will also start working on obtaining a building permit, PGE said.

These are the last permits required before the final investment decision is made.

