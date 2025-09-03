Mukran port
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Regasification capacity at German LNG terminal booked by Equinor

Regasification capacity at German LNG terminal booked by Equinor

Project & Tenders
September 3, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Germany’s private operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, Deutsche ReGas, has signed a long-term agreement with Norway’s oil and gas giant Equinor for regasification at its terminal in Mukran.

Mukran port; Source: Deutsche ReGas

The German firm will regasify LNG deliveries from Equinor and another player, chemical company BASF, on an industrial scale at its energy terminal in the Baltic Sea, known as Deutsche Ostsee in Germany. These volumes will then be introduced into the country’s transmission network.

Ingo Wagner, CEO of Deutsche ReGas, said: “We are proud to support the energy security of one of the leading chemical companies and to work with the leading supplier of natural gas for Germany and Europe.”

The energy terminal forming part of the Mukran industrial port recorded an all-time high quarterly supply performance in Q2 2025 and was the highest-performing LNG terminal in Germany, as reported by its operator.

In operation since last September, the terminal formerly featured two regasification vessels, FSRU Neptune and FSRU Energos Power. However, the latter’s contract was recently terminated over issues related to pricing by Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET), a company that operates the state-owned floating LNG terminals.

In mid-June, it was disclosed that Deutsche ReGas and Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy reached a mutual agreement on the resolution of the sub-charter agreement for FSRU Energos Power. 

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles