Germans launch participation procedure for subsea power link to Sweden

February 28, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has launched the participation procedure for the German continental shelf section of the Hansa PowerBridge subsea cable project.

BSH is now accepting submissions from public interest representatives as part of the participation procedure for the 300 kV cross-border submarine cable between Germany and Sweden.

The procedure relates to the section crossing the continental shelf in Germany’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Baltic Sea.

Submissions are to be filed in writing, as the authority conducting the procedure has decided not to hold a hearing.

“The start of the last of five approval procedures for the Hansa PowerBridge means we have reached an important milestone for the entire project,” said Thomas Hartung, project manager in 50Hertz’s Licensing Department.

Hansa PowerBridge, developed by 50Hertz and Svenska kraftnät, is planned as a 300 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) link with a total length of around 300 kilometers.

The connection will run from the Güstrow substation in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, over Fischland, through the Baltic Sea to Sweden.

The route of the planned submarine cable runs for some 105 kilometers, including around 25 kilometers in the German EEZ.

Hansa PowerBridge should have a capacity of about 700 MW and be operational in 2025 or 2026.