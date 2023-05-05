Germany, Denmark probe market for Bornholm Energy Island cable connection(s)

May 5, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Energinet and 50Hertz have issued a periodic indicative notice to carry out a market investigation on the planned procurement of cable systems regarding the Bornholm Energy Island (BEI) project for establishing the required cable connections from/to Bornholm.

This market investigation is a process that aims at the interaction between employers and potential suppliers prior to the respective public procurement procedure.

The market dialogue seeks to cover as many relevant topics as possible, that is cable and installation technology, production capacity and market situation, scope of works, pricing, contractual issues, sustainability, QHSE, time schedule, risk, etc, according to the notice.

The complete scope of works for the required cable connection(s) may include, but is not limited to cable production and delivery; UXO; offshore installation including preparation; laying and burial; landfalls; jointing works both onshore and offshore; and onshore civil works.

The contracts are expected to be set up as EPC contracts, either splitting or combining the relevant scope of works.

The market dialogue, which will be performed as individual meetings either as physical ones or online meetings, is expected to take place from 12 to 23 June 2023.

The estimated date of the publication of the contract notice is 31 March 2024.

Planned by the Danish and the German TSOs, Energinet and 50Hertz, BEI will be set up in the Baltic Sea by 2030.

As a first step, the project will consist of offshore wind farms, which will have a total of 3 GW offshore wind capacity, located in Rønne Banke, connected to the AC substation at Bornholm Island.

Additionally, HVDC interconnections running from Bornholm will connect to Zealand in Denmark and Germany, and potentially to more countries in the future, according to RTE International.

According to the company, BEI has the potential to become the first multi-vendor multi-terminal DC link to be operational in Europe.