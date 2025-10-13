Managing Director of SINN Power with Prime Minister Dr. Söder on a boat in front of the plant
Home Marine Energy Germany launches ‘world’s first’ vertical floating solar power plant

Innovation
October 13, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

German-based developer of floating renewable energy platform solutions SINN Power has commissioned what is described as the world’s first vertical floating photovoltaic (PV) system at the Jais gravel pit in the Starnberg district, Bavaria, marking a new milestone in renewable energy deployment on inland water surfaces.

Source: SINN Power

With an installed capacity of 1.87 MW and an expected annual output of around 2 GWh, the new floating PV plant covers only 4.65% of the lake’s surface area. During initial operation, the gravel pit plant cut its grid power use by nearly 60%, with expectations of reaching up to 70% once production stabilizes, SINN Power said.

The patented SKipp system developed by SINN Power introduces a vertical east–west module orientation, separated by open water corridors at least four meters wide.

According to SINN Power, this setup supports steady power generation throughout the day and enhances output during morning and evening hours when conventional PV systems generate less electricity.

A keel-like substructure, extending up to 1.6 meters below the surface, secures the modules and allows controlled movement under wind loads and fluctuating water levels. The system connects to the grid through a floating cable and a shore-based feed-in point.

The design complies with the German Federal Water Resources Act (WHG), remaining well below the 15% surface coverage limit while maintaining high power density. A second 1.7 MW phase is already planned, which would keep total coverage under 10%.

According to environmental monitoring, the installation has shown no negative impacts. Early data indicates improved water quality, while the system has also created new habitats, with breeding waterfowl and fish observed around the floating components, SINN Power said.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder, who emphasized Bavaria’s role in “research and technology that enables new value chains.”

The SKipp technology is suitable for artificial water bodies deeper than 1.6 meters, such as quarry lakes and gravel pits. It targets high-consumption users and provides a grid-friendly production profile that supports regional grid stability.

Designed for scalability, the system is also ready for offshore use and meets the technical requirements for marine operation. SINN Power plans to extend its vertical floating PV concept to open water applications, advancing renewable energy generation at sea.

The event also gathered key stakeholders from the political and energy sectors, including Stefan Frey (District Administrator of Starnberg), Egon Westphal (CEO of Bayernwerk AG), Ute Eiling-Hutig (Member of the State Parliament for Starnberg), Bernhard Kling (BIV Building Materials), and project partners Gottfried Jais (Kies- und Quetschwerk Jais) and Dr. Philipp Sinn (SINN Power).

Developed under the patronage of Hubert Aiwanger, Bavarian Deputy Minister-President and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, the project is said to reflect the region’s continued support for innovative clean energy solutions.

In 2023, SINN Power put forward a plan to build a floating solar power plant in Eching am Ammersee, south-east Germany.

