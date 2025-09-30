floating solar, source: Ciel & Terre
Home Marine Energy France commissions 23 MWp floating solar project

France commissions 23 MWp floating solar project

Business Developments & Projects
September 30, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

A 23 MWp floating solar plant has been commissioned at the Arroux gravel pits in Saone-et-Loire, French floating solar company Ciel & Terre said.

Source: Ciel & Terre (Screenshot)

The project spans five lakes and includes 40,000 solar panels connected to 50 inverters. According to Ciel & Terre, the annual output is estimated at around 26 GWh, equal to the electricity use of approximately 12,000 people.

Verso Energy led project development, Solutions30 France carried out electrical installation and grid connection, while Ciel & Terre designed, supplied, and assembled the floating and anchoring systems.

Just recently, Ciel & Terre completed the 11 MWp Saint-Elix floating solar project in France for SOLVEO Energies.

