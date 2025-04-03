Brunsbüttel LNG terminal; Source: RWE
Germany on energy security mission: Worley to breathe life into LNG terminal’s next chapter

April 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Australia’s engineering company Worley has been tasked with bringing the next phase of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Germany to life, thanks to a deal with Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET), part of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and a state-owned operator of four terminals.

This contract enables the Australian player to take care of construction, installation, and commissioning services for Phase 2 of the Brunsbüttel floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) in Brunsbüttel, Germany.

Worley’s offices in the United Kingdom and Germany will provide the services for the next stage of the Brunsbüttel LNG terminal. The firm is also in charge of engineering and procurement services.

Furthermore, Worley sees these contracts as transitional work. According to DET, Phase 2 of the FSRU terminal will facilitate the import of LNG via marine and land infrastructure, providing essential resources needed to support Germany’s energy security.

Commenting on the new assignment, Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley, highlighted: “This significant LNG project enhances Germany’s energy security and advances its transition to a lower carbon future.

“We are pleased to build on our existing partnership with DET, demonstrating our project delivery capability across a wide range of project requirements, extending from engineering and procurement to this Phase 2 scope for construction, installation and commissioning.”

The Australian company’s Phase 2 scope includes installing a permanent jetty and associated gas import facilities. The new chapter of the FSRU terminal follows Worley’s work on completing Phase 1, which integrated LNG into Germany’s energy grid during the European winter of 2022–23.

This comes after Deutsche ReGas terminated a charter deal for one of two FSRUs operating at the ‘Deutsche Ostsee’ (German Baltic Sea) energy terminal in Mukran.

DET received its 100th LNG shipment in August 2024, when it explained that 71 out of the 100 deliveries were at Wilhelmshaven 1 terminal and 29 at Brunsbüttel, as the two other LNG terminals the firm operates, Stade and Wilhelmshaven 2, were yet to start operation.

