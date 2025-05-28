GIZ and ACCIONA partner on green hydrogen projects in Chile

Back to overview
Collaboration
May 28, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

As part of the International Hydrogen Development Program (H2Uppp) of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the German International Cooperation Society (GIZ) and Spain-based ACCIONA Nordex Green Hydrogen (ANGH2) have joined forces to support the development of green hydrogen and derivatives projects in southern Chile.

As disclosed, the collaboration aims to advance the Frontera project, which ANGH2 plans to execute in Tierra del Fuego, in the Magallanes region, by developing a comprehensive framework that includes optimal energy transportation solutions, identifies circular economy opportunities in green ammonia production, and fosters community engagement. To note, the Frontera project reportedly involves a wind farm that will power an electrolysis plant.

According to Acciona, in addition to attracting investment, the initiative will “promote employment, local development, and technology transfer, meeting Chile’s domestic demand for green hydrogen in the future and the export of this energy source to Europe and, in particular, Germany.”

Fernando V. Beguiristáin, ANGH’s Director of Legal Advice, Institutional Relations, and Public Affairs, stated: “We are proud that our Frontera project has been selected to sign the cooperation agreement with the H2Uppp program. We value this recognition, which reinforces Chile’s strategic role as a hub for green hydrogen development. Thanks to these technical and financial cooperation mechanisms, it is now possible to accelerate the development of sustainable projects to continue building a robust hydrogen economy aligned with the global goals of decarbonization and territorial development.”

Javier Ortiz de Zúñiga, Coordinator of the H2Uppp Program Hub for Latin America, commented: “We are pleased to support the development of the ANGH2 Frontera project within the framework of H2Uppp, an initiative that reflects the enormous potential of green hydrogen in Chile. At GIZ, we provide financial support and specialized technical assistance that contributes to strengthening the viability of these projects, facilitating coordination with key stakeholders, and ensuring compliance with international standards. With the support of the German Federal Government, we continue to promote a robust, sustainable hydrogen economy connected to global decarbonization goals, while fostering regional development and international cooperation.”

To remind, in 2024, GIZ also partnered with Austria-based RP Global as part of the H2Uppp. The parties will work on green hydrogen and ammonia projects in Argentina that could be used for domestic demand and be exported to Europe and Germany.

At the time, Igor Reščec, CTO of RP Global, said: “From planning import and export facilities at local harbours to organising robust logistics for green hydrogen plant construction and operation, our goal is to create a shared infrastructure that benefits both local communities and the broader hydrogen sector. We are also committed to contributing to the development of clear regulations to support Argentina’s renewable hydrogen future.”

