GIZ, Neuman & Esser, and HDF Energy partner to decarbonize Indonesia’s ferry fleet

October 21, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The German International Cooperation Society (GIZ) has signed a PPP agreement with Neuman & Esser South East Asia (NEA SEA) and French HDF Energy to decarbonize Indonesia’s inter-island ferries to further scale the development of the country’s green hydrogen ecosystem.

Credit: GIZ Indonesia & ASEAN via LinkedIn

The collaboration forms part of the International Hydrogen Ramp-up Program (H2Uppp), commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE).

The partners are expected to explore technical and economic pathways for introducing hybrid hydrogen-powered ferry solutions across Indonesian waters. As disclosed, the study will assess vessel design, hydrogen supply infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and viable business models to enable sustainable, large-scale deployment in the maritime transport sector. Additionally, it aims to advance Indonesia’s broader decarbonization objectives by identifying scalable models for clean maritime transport.

As per GIZ, the assessment will commence soon, with results expected in 2026. The findings will reportedly guide subsequent activities, including potential pilot projects and investment partnerships.

Lisa Tinschert, Director of Energy Program GIZ Indonesia/ASEAN, stated: “Indonesia’s maritime position offers unique opportunities to advance our climate goals. Through H2Uppp we support project development combining technology and local innovation to create jobs, drive growth, and expand the global hydrogen market.”

Mathieu Geze, Director for Asia-Pacific at HDF Energy and President Director of PT HDF Energy Indonesia, added: “This cooperation unites international expertise and national leadership to pave the way for Indonesia’s first hydrogen-powered ferry route whilst marking a key step toward a cleaner maritime future.”

To remind, GIZ, Neuman & Esser, and HDF Energy signed a letter of intent (LoI) to jointly explore green hydrogen applications for decarbonizing maritime transport across Indonesia’s small islands earlier in 2025.

