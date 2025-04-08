GKinetic Energy heads to France for waterpower generator testing

Ireland-headquartered GKinetic Energy will test its 3 kW waterpower generator at the Ifremer flume tank in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, as part of preparations for commercial pilots scheduled for later this year.
April 8, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Source: GKinetic Energy

The testing campaign is supported by the RISEnergy Transnational Access (TA) programme, an EU-funded initiative aimed at accelerating renewable energy technologies.

“The facility and the team at Boulognes Sur Mer are world class,” GKinetic Energy said.

“The flume is equipped with advanced laser technology that allows us to map flow behaviour around and through our turbines. Using 3D laser doppler velocimetry, we can accurately map the flow of water through our patented counter-rotating turbines to further increase efficiency.”

The Irish developer said that they look forward to working with the Ifremer team again this Summer.

In March 2024, GKinetic Energy secured a patent in India for its hydrokinetic turbine, representing the tenth patent awarded to the company.

