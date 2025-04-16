The rigs developed in IMPACT will continue as part of the SWEET Lab at VGA’s facilities in Deruta, Italy. Image: VGA.
RISEnergy seeks projects slashing life cycle costs across renewable energy tech

Innovation
April 16, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

RISEnergy has opened its second transnational access (TA) call for applications, inviting researchers from academia and industry to propose innovative solutions to improve energy systems or cut the life cycle costs of renewable energy technologies.

The EU-funded call covers research in key areas, including ocean energy, offshore wind, and hydrogen, along with concentrated solar power, energy storage, information and communication technology, biofuels, materials for energy, smart grids, and photovoltaics (PV). Proposals that integrate at least two of these areas will be prioritised.

Access is available only through the RISEnergy research infrastructures listed on the project’s official platform. Applications must be submitted via this form by May 4, 2025

An independent selection panel will evaluate submissions. RISEnergy provides free access to European research infrastructures to support innovation across renewable technologies.

Among the facilities open to applicants is VGA’s SWEET Lab (Structural Wave Energy Equipment Test Lab), which focuses on ocean energy and was established under the IMPACT project. Researchers can apply to conduct their work at facilities through a unified, peer-reviewed process under the TA scheme.

RISEnergy’s first TA call for research infrastructure opened in October 2024, offering researchers in ocean energy, offshore wind, and hydrogen, among other fields, the opportunity to access European facilities and services dedicated to renewable energy technology.

The EU-funded IMPACT project introduced an “innovative approach” to testing wave energy converters (WECs) in June 2024, using a dual hardware-in-the-loop (Dual HIL) platform that simultaneously tests multiple components for reliability, performance, and durability.

