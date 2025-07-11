€2.45 million wave energy project targets Atlantic coastal deployment

Source: Eco Wave Power
July 11, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power has joined a newly approved 2.45 million project under the Interreg Atlantic Area Program, focused on advancing scalable wave energy deployment across Europe’s Atlantic coastline. 

According to Eco Wave Power, the project, named Atlantic Wave Energy Sustainable Deployment Initiative (AWESDI), is part of the program’s third call for proposals and targets priority 2.1, which supports energy efficiency and emission reduction efforts in the Atlantic region.

The project is coordinated by the Centro de Investigación Mariña (CIM) of the University of Vigo and brings together partners from Portugal, Spain, France, and Ireland, including universities, government bodies, and private companies.

In addition to Eco Wave power, the project partners include Universidade do Porto, Université Le Havre Normandie, University College Cork, the Marine Institute, GEPS Techno, Groupe Legendre, Fundamar, Pôle Mer Bretagne Atlantique, Atlantic Technological University, and Xunta de Galicia.

Eco Wave Power is expected to provide data from its operational projects, assist in feasibility studies for onshore and nearshore sites in Portugal, and support validation of a sustainable design toolkit. The company will also contribute industry input to a deployment roadmap and permitting strategy.

“AWESDI is a powerful opportunity to bridge research, policy, and real-world deployment across the Atlantic coastline,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. 

“By participating in this ambitious collaboration, we will help accelerate the adoption of sustainable wave energy and further demonstrate the environmental and economic potential of our technology.”

The funding will support technical development, cross-border cooperation, and environmental assessments in coordination with research institutions and port stakeholders. The project also aligns with Eco Wave Power’s upcoming megawatt-scale installation in Portugal.

AWESDI is one of 13 projects approved under the “blue and green environment” theme of the third call, which awarded €31.6 million to initiatives focused on renewable energy, floating wind, ocean monitoring, and coastal resilience. The Interreg Atlantic Area Program co-funds 75 percent of approved project budgets through the European Regional Development Fund.

The wave energy developer’s patented floaters, which attach to existing marine structures, convert wave motion into electricity and have already received support from several public funding programs, including Horizon 2020, Innovate UK, and the EU’s Regional Development Fund.

In June, Eco Wave Power and AltaSea agreed on a launch date for the first U.S. onshore wave energy pilot, scheduled for September 9, 2025, at the Port of Los Angeles.

