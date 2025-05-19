Global Green Shipyard Alliance formed to accelerate maritime sustainability

Back to overview
Outlook & Strategy
May 19, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Drydocks World, part of the UAE-based logistics giant DP World, has co-founded the Global Green Shipyard Alliance (GGSA), an international coalition of shipyards committed to accelerating the maritime industry’s sustainability transition.

Courtesy of Drydocks World

The alliance aims to fast-track clean technology adoption, improve environmental performance, and set unified environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards across their global operations.

Apart from Drydocks World, founding members of GGSA include Astilleros Shipyard Group (Spain), BREDO Dry Docks (Germany), and IMC Shipyard Services Group (Singapore, China, Thailand). Together, the group spans key maritime hubs across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The alliance comes at a pivotal time for the maritime sector, which is under growing pressure to decarbonize in line with global climate goals. By creating a platform for knowledge sharing, joint development and scalable innovation, the GGSA seeks to deliver practical solutions, from hybrid propulsion and energy-efficient retrofits to digital optimization and emissions compliance.

“The formation of the Global Green Shipyard Alliance reflects our shared responsibility to accelerate the maritime industry’s decarbonisation journey. At Drydocks World, we are proud to be a founding member of this important initiative and to collaborate with our global counterparts to advance more sustainable, efficient practices across the sector,” Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World, commented.

“The alliance marks a significant step forward for our industry, reinforcing our commitment to delivering long-term environmental value by adopting cleaner technologies and collective innovation.”

“This collaboration enables us to raise performance standards, improve operational outcomes and bring practical solutions to market faster. By aligning expertise and sharing lessons learned, we can move from intent to implementation and support the maritime sector’s transition in a way that is both effective and scalable,” Imran Inamdar, Chief Operating Officer at Drydocks World, added.

The GSSA marks the third major global coalition championed by DP World. It follows the Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA), which aims to make battery-electric container handling equipment affordable and scalable, and the First Movers Coalition, where members aggregate their purchasing power to accelerate investments in zero-emission solutions.

ZEPA was launched at COP28 in the UAE in November 2023, while the First Movers Coalition was formed at COP26 in Glasgow two years earlier.

