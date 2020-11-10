Global Offshore delivers Pentland Firth East project for SSEN

November 10, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Global Offshore, in partnership with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), recently completed subsea power cable replacement campaign connecting Orkney to mainland Scotland – Pentland Firth East project.

SSEN identified the Pentland Firth East cable for replacement after routine inspections found it was coming to the end of its operational life.

The £30-million cable replacement project involved specialist marine vessels the Normand Clipper and Global Symphony.

Global Offshore installed the new 37-kilometre subsea cable, rated at 33kV, between Murkle Bay, near Thurso and Rackwick Bay on the island of Hoy.

Working in partnership with Aviemore-based McGowan Environmental Engineering, the installation of the new subsea cable also allowed for the removal of approximately 7 kilometres of existing overhead power lines in Rackwick, Hoy, which have now been replaced by underground cable.

Local firms Pentland Ferries and storage and distribution specialists McAdie and Reeve also played a role in the delivery of the land cable works, with a bulk cargo vessel chartered to deliver 5,000 tonnes of high specification sand to Lyness harbour, and almost 30 large items of equipment and vehicles shipped from Gills Bay to Lyness under specialist charter on Pentland Ferries’ MV Pentalina.

Mark Rough, SSEN director customer operations, said:

“The Pentland Firth East project is one of the biggest standalone projects we’ve completed in the north of Scotland and we’d like to thank our contract partners, archaeological and ecological experts, engineering teams and local suppliers for their professionalism and dedication to ensure the successful delivery of the subsea cable installation and land-based works on Hoy.

SSEN is undertaking a programme of investment to replace around 90 kilometres of submarine cables connecting Scotland’s island communities by 2023.

Specifically for this link Italian cabling giant Prysmian secured a contract by SSEN in 2019.