Puzzle coming together for Western Isles’ link to Scottish national electricity transmission network

March 18, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Scottish transmission system operator (TSO) SSEN Transmission has submitted a planning application for a project that encompasses the construction of the converter station and substation for a subsea link that will connect the Western Isles to the national electricity transmission network for the first time.

Source: SSEN Transmission

The planning application, submitted to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, is for the Lewis Hub project which will see the construction of a new HVDC converter station and AC substation near Stornoway – a key element of the Western Isles Connection Project that will establish a new subsea HVDC link between Lewis and the mainland, unlocking 1.8 GW of new renewable electricity generation in support of national clean power and energy security ambitions.

The project, together with the Spittal-Peterhead HVDC link, is part of SSEN Transmission’s Pathway to 2030 program, a £20 billion investment that will deliver a major upgrade of the electricity transmission network to enable the connection and transportation of renewable energy around Great Britain.

The 1.8 GW Western Isles link will have a cable route of approximately 160 kilometers, while the 2 GW Spittal-Peterhead link will be around 220 kilometers long. Hitachi Energy will deliver four HVDC converter stations for the projects, with NKT delivering the power cable systems.

The planning application outlines the efforts made to minimize the visual impact of the proposed site through measures that have reduced the size of the platform from its original design, along with landscaping and screening proposals.

Its submission follows a detailed consultation process, with community feedback leading to the decision to move the location of the infrastructure from the original preferred site at Creed North to the current location at Arnish Moor.

“From the outset we have actively sought to shape our plans in consultation with the local community, most notably resulting in our decision to move from our original proposed location at Creed North to the current location at Arnish Moor,” said Colin Bell, Lead Project Manager for SSEN Transmission.

“We will continue to listen and work constructively with landowner groups, residents, and stakeholders as we develop the project, which will deliver substantial local economic and legacy benefits while playing a major role in supporting national clean energy and energy security targets.”

SSEN Transmission is working with the council, Hebridean Housing Partnership and local groups on workforce accommodation solutions, including the restoration of empty homes, renovation of properties, a temporary worker village, and part-funding of new homes that would be leased during the construction period, before being released to contribute to local housing stock.

This is part of the company’s pledge to contribute to the delivery of over 1,000 new homes across the north of Scotland, helping support future housing need in Lewis and leaving a positive legacy for communities. 

