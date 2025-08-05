OTEC Power Modules mounted on a barge for uncrewed operations
Global OTEC signs new Hawaii partnership

August 5, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

UK-based Global OTEC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hawaii-based Makai Ocean Engineering to supply thin foil heat exchanger (TFHX) technology for its OTEC Power Module system.

Source: Global OTEC

According to Global OTEC, Makai’s TFHX will be integrated into Global OTEC’s modular offshore unit, designed to generate baseload electricity in tropical regions using ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC).

Makai Ocean Engineering has been involved in OTEC research and development for over 40 years, including the design and operation of one of only two grid-connected OTEC demonstration plants globally, Global OTEC said.

The TFHX system was developed to address the high capital costs of conventional OTEC systems, particularly those tied to large titanium heat exchangers. The TFHX uses compact geometries and corrosion-resistant materials to lower costs while maintaining thermal efficiency, durability, and resistance to fouling.

“TFHX was designed to perform in demanding marine environments where reliability, compactness, and durability are key,” said Greg Rocheleau, CEO of Makai Ocean Engineering. 

“We’re excited about the potential for this technology to support future OTEC deployments and help advance the industry toward commercial viability.”

Global OTEC’s floating module is designed to scale up to 500 kW per unit and provide clean baseload electricity year-round. The company’s approach aims to reduce the size and cost of OTEC installations through modularization and component sourcing.

“This agreement brings together decades of innovation in ocean thermal technology with a modern, modular vision for deployment. Our goal is to create a scalable path to offshore OTEC, and integrating proven technologies like the TFHX strengthens that effort,” said Dan Grech, Founder and CEO of Global OTEC.

In June, the Barbados Investment & Development Corporation (BIDC) signed an MoU with Global OTEC to collaborate on the deployment of OTEC systems in Barbados.

