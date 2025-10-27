PLOTEC installs storm-resilient OTEC platform off Gran Canaria
Storm-resilient OTEC platform makes waves off Gran Canaria

October 27, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

The EU-funded PLOTEC consortium has completed the installation of its storm-resilient ocean energy platform, Don, off the coast of Gran Canaria, marking a key step in advancing ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) technology for continuous, clean power generation.

Source: PLOTEC

Deployed at the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands (PLOCAN), the cylindrical hull of Don will undergo structural testing in real Atlantic conditions. Fugro’s advanced sensors will capture motion and riser data to validate computational models and inform future full-scale OTEC designs.

Named in honor of Don Lennard, a pioneer of OTEC engineering, the platform is said to be designed to prove that ocean-based power systems can operate safely and reliably in challenging environments.

“We’re proud to see Don officially in the water, hooked up to his moorings in Plataforma Oceanica de Canarias (PLOCAN)! This milestone has been years in the making and the result of incredible teamwork across the PLOTEC consortium,” Global OTEC said in a social media post.

“The platform will now face the full force of the Atlantic to prove that OTEC can operate safely and reliably through extreme conditions. A huge step forward for resilient, 24/7 clean power from the ocean.”

The project, supported by the EU’s Horizon Europe program, brings together partners from across Europe: Global OTEC (UK), Cleantech Engineering (UK), WavEC – Offshore Renewables (PT), Plataforma Oceanica de Canarias (PLOCAN) (ES), Quality Culture (IT), AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH (AT), and the University of Plymouth (UK).

According to PLOTEC, testing is expected to continue through 2025, with performance data anticipated in 2026. A second phase connecting the riser pipe is to be scheduled shortly.

In February, Global OTEC was already preparing to deploy its floating cylindrical hull into the Atlantic Ocean, with operations set to begin once weather conditions allow. 

