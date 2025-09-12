Hellenic Cables to link Corfu island to Greek mainland
Project & Tenders
September 12, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Greek transmission system operator (TSO) Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) has awarded Hellenic Cables with a contract for the delivery of a cable system that will link the island of Corfu with the mainland.

Source: Hellenic Cables

IPTO announced a couple of days ago that it was investing over €61 million to further strengthen Corfu’s energy security with a third subsea interconnector linking the island to the mainland.

The project will see the construction of the 21-kilometer 150 kV Corfu–Igoumenitsa interconnection, set to also enhance electricity reliability in the neighboring region of Epirus.

Hellenic Cables’ scope includes the design, manufacture, installation, protection and commissioning of approximately 18 kilometers of three-core submarine cables and 13 kilometers of single-core underground cables.

The submarine cables will be produced at the company’s facility in Corinth, while the land cables will be manufactured at the land cable facility in Thiva.

Hellenic Cables plans to complete the project within 22 months from the signing of the contract.

Kostas Savvakis, General Manager at Hellenic Cables, said: “We are proud to continue supporting IPTO in strengthening Greece’s energy infrastructure with reliable and sustainable cable solutions. This project is another important milestone that reflects Hellenic Cables’ commitment to engineering excellence, innovation, and support of in enhancing the Greek energy infrastructure.

