Greece's FSRU back online after nearly 7-month downtime

Business Developments & Projects
August 12, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Greek gas player Gastrade has resumed operations at the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal featuring a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) it operates in the Aegean Sea.

Image: FSRU Alexandroupolis; Source: Gastrade

The Greek player reported the start of unloading and regasification services at the Alexandroupolis LNG terminal on August 11, a few days earlier than originally envisaged. Regasification services were stopped in late January 2025 due to a technical issue leading to the damage of the unit’s booster pump.

In line with previous announcements, the services will be available with a maximum regasification capacity of 45.4 GWh/day, with available redundancy regarding booster pumps. The current 25%-cap for the terminal’s nominal gasification capacity will be lifted on October 1, 2025, once the new gas year starts.

The Alexandroupolis LNG terminal started commercial operations on October 1, 2024, right on schedule. A few weeks later, Greece’s Copelouzos Group formed a strategic partnership with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to transport the latter’s LNG through the Alexandroupolis LNG terminal.

Designed, built, owned, and operated by Gastrade – a joint venture between Elmina Copelouzou, Gaslog, DEPA Commercial, Bulgartransgaz, and DESFA, each holding a 20% interest – the terminal is envisaged as an energy gateway for Central and Southeast Europe, contributing to energy security and source diversification.

Featuring an annual regasification capacity of around 5.5 billion cubic meters, the FSRU is expected to support Gastrade’s expansion of the LNG terminal to a second unit, FSRU Thrace, which is planned to have around the same technical capacity.

