Greek firm to deliver pipeline for first deepwater offshore project in Romania

November 17, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Cenergy Holdings, has won a contract to manufacture and supply the pipeline for OMV Petrom’s deepwater natural gas project offshore Romania.

Neptun Deep offshore platform simulation; Credit: OMV Petrom

Corinth Pipeworks, as subcontractor of Sumitomo Corporation Europe, will manufacture and supply approximately 160 kilometers of longitudinally submerged arc-welded steel pipes (LSAW) for the development of an offshore natural gas pipeline for OMV Petrom’s Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea.

The 30-inch pipeline will be produced at Corinth Pipeworks’ facilities and will include external anticorrosion coating and internal flow efficiency lining, applied at the same location as pipe manufacturing at Thisvi, Greece.

“We are particularly delighted to be awarded this major project by Sumitomo Corporation Europe Limited, a trusted partner of OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in Southern and Eastern Europe,” said Ilias Bekiros, General Manager of Corinth Pipeworks.

The Neptun Deep Block in the Black Sea has an area of 7,500 square kilometers and is located at a distance of about 160 kilometers from the shore of Romania, in water depths up to 1,000 meters.

It is said to be the largest natural gas project in the Romanian Black Sea and the first deepwater offshore project in Romania. OMV Petrom is the operator with a 50% interest, while Romgaz holds the remaining half.

Romania’s National Agency for Mineral Resources endorsed the development plan for the project in August. Shortly after the news came in, it was reported that Saipem had won a contract for Neptun Deep.