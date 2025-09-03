Green Bunkers
Green Bunkers launches to strengthen sustainable bunkering industry, drive green corridors development

September 3, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Green Bunkers, the first platform in Spain to connect shipowners and charterers with fuel suppliers, has been launched.

Baihas Baghdadi, Baghdadi Capital’s Founder and Executive Chairman of the family office.

The platform will provide price and emissions traceability, CO₂ offsetting solutions and access to financing. It begins operations with an initial investment of €5 million in technology development and the opening of its first offices in Spain, which will serve as the strategic base for its global expansion.

Launched by Baghdadi Capital, a Spanish family office and fund, the platform will make up to €50 million in financing available to the market for bunkering operations, providing liquidity to shipowners and ensuring secure payments to fuel suppliers.

The project will be led by Fernando Tirado, who joins as CEO with the mission of consolidating Green Bunkers’ presence in Spain while driving the rollout of green corridors across Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

“Green Bunkers was created to bring transparency and efficiency to a traditionally opaque sector,” Tirado explained.

In this context, the launch comes at a pivotal moment for the maritime and energy sectors. According to recent data, the bunkering industry is worth more than €100 billion annually on a global scale, with global consumption exceeding 200 million tonnes of marine fuels every year (IEA/IMO). Spain plays a strategic role in fuel supply for vessels: the Port of Algeciras is regarded as the country’s main bunkering hub, with an estimated volume of around 3 million tonnes per year.

Moreover, with the inclusion of maritime transport in the EU ETS, regulatory costs could reach between €3.1 billion in 2024 and €8.4 billion in 2025, according to industry impact estimates.

“Spain is already a natural hub for marine fuel supply and has a unique geostrategic position. From here, we want to lead the transition towards a more transparent, efficient and sustainable bunkering industry, driving the creation of green corridors worldwide,” Baihas Baghdadi, Founder and Executive Chairman of Baghdadi Capital, commented.

“Our goal is to provide transparency and confidence to the industry, facilitating the transition towards cleaner fuels. The vision is that a shipowner can find in every port not only conventional fuel, but also alternatives such as hydrogen, methanol or certified biofuels, with the ability to offset their emissions in a simple and traceable way,” Tirado added.

Green Bunkers
Fernando Tirado, CEO of Green Bunkers

Among its distinguishing features are green corridors — strategic routes that will allow ships to access low-emission fuels at several consecutive ports of call — integrated carbon credit management within the EU ETS framework, and supply chain digitalisation, with full traceability of fuel origin, fleet and port monitoring, as well as carbon footprint certification.

Green Bunkers said it is signing agreements with port authorities to promote the supply of zero-emission fuels, manage carbon capture during transit, and deploy cold ironing solutions, which will allow ships to turn off their engines during port calls, avoiding harmful emissions and noise pollution in urban areas.

The company’s roadmap foresees an initial rollout in Spain and Europe during 2025 and 2026, with a focus on Mediterranean and Northern European ports. By late 2026, Green Bunkers aims to expand to the Middle East and Southeast Asia, extending its green corridors to key markets.

A year later, in 2027, the company plans to begin operations in the Americas, with the goal of providing global coverage to shipowners and consolidating its position as a reference player in sustainable bunkering.

With this launch, Baghdadi Capital takes a decisive step towards the energy transition of the maritime sector, driving from Spain a new model of marine fuel supply operations that is more transparent, digital and sustainable.

