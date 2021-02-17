Green light for manned subsea ops off Norway

February 17, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian offshore safety watchdog PSA has granted consent for manned underwater operations in 2021 to Vår Energi, Equinor, Gassco and Aker BP.

Equinor has signed framework agreements with TechnipFMC and Subsea 7 for the performance of manned underwater operations in 2021.

Through a pool agreement with Equinor, Gassco and Vår Energi will also be able to use the framework agreements. For Vår Energi, this applies to the Balder, Ringhorne and Goliat fields.

Manned underwater operations under the framework agreement with TechnipFMC will see the company use the DSV Deep Arctic, DSV Deep Explorer and LDC Seahunter diving vessels.

Subsea 7 may use the DSV Seven Falcon and DSV Seven Atlantic diving support vessels and the LDC Seven Spray.

The consents include planned operations as well as undefined operational and project tasks that may be required during the period and that relate to the companies’ production licences and pipeline systems. This also includes pipelines under Norwegian jurisdiction on foreign continental shelves.

The companies’ framework agreements also cover repair readiness for subsea installations and pipelines. Operators will need to inform the PSA in advance if emergency situations arise which then require manned underwater operations.

Aker BP has signed a framework agreement with Subsea 7 for the same job. Under this framework agreement Subsea 7 may use the DSV Seven Falcon and DSV Seven Atlantic diving support vessels.