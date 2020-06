Norway-based shipowner Grieg Star and its JV with Gearbulk, G2 Ocean, are joining forces with other maritime industry partners to research the feasibility of safe autonomous deep-sea ships.

On June 12, 2020, The Research Council of Norway announced that is awarding more than USD 20 million to Norwegian research project Safe Autonomous Ships (SFI Autoship), according to G2 Ocean.

The strategic research project studies methods and technology for enabling safe and secure autonomous operations of maritime vessels.

The aim of the project is to ensure that Norwegian players take a leading role in the development of ship automation, especially within the areas of technology, business models and security.

G2 Ocean and one of its owners, Grieg Star, are two of the 22 partners involved in the project. Together, the partners have supported the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in setting up a research centre dedicated to safe autonomous ships.

The centre’s funding is over NOK 200 million over eight years.

“This is an exciting collaboration between world-leading researchers and industry partners. Developing partnerships and supporting knowledge sharing is important to drive the maritime industry towards a digital future,” Leif Arne Strømmen, Vice President Project Cargo & Innovation at G2 Ocean, commented.

SFI Autoship will develop new knowledge, methods, tools, prototypes, technology and candidates for the Norwegian maritime industry. Its goal is to be a ‘world-leading’ centre for research and innovation on autonomous ships, with a particular focus on safe and secure solutions.

Grieg Star will, together with G2 Ocean, contribute on two defined studies:

Deep-sea bulk cargo transport

Automated navigation (ocean crossing)​

Improved and automated cargo-handling/crane operations​

Automated engine control room

Short sea and coastal cargo transport ​​

Unmanned vessel design and operations, including auto-docking and auto-mooring​

Improved logistics, including port and hinterland​

Onshore control centre and communication ship-shore​

Other project partners are NTNU, SINTEF Ocean, SINTEF Digital, UiO, IFE, Norwegian Maritime Authority, The Norwegian Coastal Administration, Trondheim harbour, Trondheim municipality, Kongsberg Group, DNV GL, Telia, Massterly, Embron, Maritime Robotics, Idletechs, Equinor, NCL, Gard, Torghatten and MacGregor.