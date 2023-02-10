Grimaldi buys stake in Port of Amsterdam terminal

February 10, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Italian shipping company, Grimaldi Group, through its subsidiary Amsterdam Multipurpose Terminal (AMT, has gained strategies assets and a 20-year concession within the Port of Amsterdam.

The assets that AMT bought from the company EMA are located in the Amerikahaven area of the Dutch capital port and cover a surface of over 200,000 square meters

This includes storage areas, adjacent warehouses and logistics areas, as well as two quays. The first area, which is about 500 meters long, is dedicated to ships deployed on deep sea routes, and the second, about 300 meters long, for the berthing of vessels serving short sea links.

The Neapolitan group holds an 80% stake in AMT, a new company born ahead of the acquisition of the Amsterdam port terminal; the remaining 20% is owned by TMA Holding, a Dutch logistics operator with extensive experience in the management of terminals and warehouses.

“Our investment in the port terminal indicates the willingness of our Group to strengthen its position in the port of Amsterdam,” said AMT President Guido Grimaldi.

“We will aim to facilitate the development of the port, improving the services offered to the Dutch market and businesses while exploiting and enhancing its great potential as a multimodal logistic hub, thanks to the numerous road, rail, sea and river connections to and from the rest of Northern Europe.”

With its deep sea connections, Grimaldi Group has been calling at Amsterdam for over 25 years.

Currently, the port is part of the Central Express service, which regularly connects Northern Europe to West Africa for the transport of rolling stock, containers, general and project cargo.

Grimaldi Group aims to make the most of its strategic location, transforming it into the gateway for imports of new vehicles, as well as for its distribution in Northern Europe.

Last year, the company celebrates its 75th anniversary with a round of new investments, including green vessels. Aside from an ambitious fleet expansion plan, the group is also working on a program of acquisitions involving port terminals and logistics.

In 2022, the Italian shipping major acquired 33% of Antwerp Euroterminal, which is now wholly owned by the Grimaldi Group. The terminal has the biggest multi-storey car park in Belgium, with a total surface area of 172,000 m2 on 7 levels and room for 9,700 vehicles.