Grimaldi investing in 12 new eco-friendly vessels

October 10, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Italian shipping major Grimaldi Group is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a new round of investments in green vessels and port stake acquisitions.

Namely, Grimaldi has signed a contract for the construction of two car carriers of 7,800 lane metre capacity from the Chinese Jinlong yard. The ships will be a continuation of the ‘Grimaldi Green 5th Generation’ (GG5G) class designed by Danish naval architecture consultancy Knud E. Hansen.

The hybrid vessels will use traditional fossil fuels during operation and battery power when in port.

Meanwhile, another order is about to be signed for ten Pure Track Car Carriers (PCTC) with loading capacity of 9,000 Car Equivalent Units (CEUs) each, Managing Director Emanuele Grimaldi announced at the XXV Euromed Convention from Land to Sea held at the end of September as the group marked its 75th anniversary.

During 2022, the group has taken delivery of seven new ro-ro vessels, all members of the GG5G class.

Grimaldi currently has 10 future fleet members under construction. These newbuilds, which are due for delivery within the next two years, include six multipurpose ro-ro G5 class ships for intercontinental routes, two Superstar class vessels for the transportation of freight and passengers for the subsidiary Finnlines, and two additional ro-ro ships belonging to the GG5G class.

“Together, the newbuilds will enable a marked reduction in pollutant emissions, ranging from 50% to 70% compared to a fleet of conventional cargo ships. Furthermore, the Grimaldi Group has confirmed its partnerships with key players in marine technology innovation, with the aim of exploring and implementing an ever-increasing number of eco-friendly, state-of-the-art solutions,” the company said.

Aside from an ambitious fleet expansion plan, the group is also working on a program of acquisitions involving port terminals and logistics. In 2022, the Italian shipping major acquired 33% of Antwerp Euroterminal, which is now wholly owned by the Grimaldi Group. The terminal has the biggest multi-storey car park in Belgium, with a total surface area of 172,000 m2 on 7 levels and room for 9,700 vehicles.

Just last week, a consortium led by the Grimaldi Group was selected as the preferred bidder for the acquisition of a 67% stake in the share capital of the Igoumenitsa Port Authority. The consortium is made up of Grimaldi’s subsidiaries Grimaldi Euromed and Minoan Lines Shipping (which together represent 90% of the consortium) and the Greek operator Investment Construction Commercial & Industrial. The financial offer amounts to € 84.17 million.

The concession includes the right to exclusively use and manage the assets of the port area of Igoumenitsa, the fishing shelters of Sagiada and Plataria, and the yacht shelter of Syvota. Igoumenitsa is the main port of Epirus and one of the largest commercial ports in Greece.

“We are ready to invest in the growth of the port of Igoumenitsa, and at the same time in the development of trade routes around the ancient Via Egnazia, of which the Greek port is the main gate”, said Grimaldi.

“Our group has long been the main customer of the port, and in this sense, the acquisition of the majority of its share capital is part of a broader strategy of vertical integration.”

Grimaldi has also acquired a 90% shareholding in Brucato De.T.A., a leading Sicilian intermodal transport company operating internationally. The company revealed that further investments in terminals and logistics are already in the pipeline, in Northern Europe, Greece, Italy, and Spain.

“In the last 12 months the companies belonging to our group have recorded their best-ever performances,” said Grimaldi.

“This was achieved thanks to our intelligent investment policy, to a 500,000-tonne fuel reduction across the fleet, to R&D of new marine technology, and to the substantial boost we’ve given to terminal and logistical activities.”

“Following the recent launch of our regular service carrying vehicles between Europe and the Far East, we can celebrate our 75th anniversary by proudly flying the Grimaldi Group flag on all the world’s seas and all five continents.”



