Home Green Marine Grimaldi welcomes second ammonia-ready car carrier

Business Developments & Projects
August 8, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Italy’s shipping player Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the second ammonia-ready pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), Grande Tianjin.

Courtesy of SWS

The naming and delivery of the 9,000 CEU newbuild was celebrated on August 8 at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). The event also marked the delivery of the 600th vessel for SWS.

As disclosed, Grande Tianjin is scheduled to depart on its maiden voyage on August 19, carrying vehicles from the Chinese NEV brand Leapmotor to Europe.

The vessel is equipped with a low-consumption main engine, integrated energy-saving devices (twisted rudder, rudder bulb with fins), as well as a medium-voltage shore power system enabling zero emissions while berthed.

Additionally, the newbuild holds the Ammonia Ready class notation from RINA, which certifies that the ship may be converted for the use of ammonia as an alternative, zero-carbon fuel.

Grande Tianjin is Grimaldi’s second of ten next-generation PCTCs with RINA’s Ammonia Ready class notation. The first five units will have a 9,000 CEU capacity, while the remaining five ships will have an increased capacity of 9,800 CEU.

The inaugural ship in the series, Grande Shanghai, was christened at the ceremony held on July 21 in Haimen, China.

