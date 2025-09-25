Back to overview
Home Green Marine Italy’s Grimaldi takes delivery of new ammonia-ready car carrier

Italy’s Grimaldi takes delivery of new ammonia-ready car carrier

Vessels
September 25, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Italian shipping company Grimaldi has added the latest ammonia-ready 9,000 CEU pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) newbuild to the fleet.

Courtesy of Grimaldi Group

The 220-meter-long Grande Svezia was built at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) Jiangsu and welcomed into Grimaldi’s fleet on September 24.

The newbuild will commence its maiden voyage on the East Asia–Persian Gulf service, departing from the Chinese ports of Taicang and Lianyungang loaded with 3,100 vehicles and 5,800 linear meters of rolling cargo, including buses, trucks, excavators, and trailers.

As the fourth ammonia-ready ship in Grimaldi’s fleet, the Grande Svezia is designed for future conversion to ammonia as an alternative fuel and is equipped with an array of green technologies, including a 5 MWh lithium battery system and cold ironing, which enables the ship to reach zero emissions during port calls, the shipowner stated.

The energy-efficiency features include 2,500 square meters of solar panels, silicone-based hull coatings to reduce drag, and smart systems for ventilation and climate control. Its electronically controlled main engine is fitted with exhaust gas treatment systems to cut SOx and particulate matter (PM), while a selective catalytic reduction system keeps NOx emissions within IMO Tier III limits.

In addition, it features an air lubrication system, an optimized hull design, and an innovative “gate rudder” – installed for the first time on PCTC vessels – consisting of two foil-shaped blades positioned on either side of the propeller, which is said to enhance both propulsion efficiency and maneuverability.

“With the arrival of the Grande Svezia, we further consolidate our role as a leader in sustainable maritime transport,” said Emanuele Grimaldi, Managing Director of Grimaldi Group. “This investment reflects our commitment to supporting the global automotive industry with vessels that are ever more advanced, efficient, and with a reduced environmental footprint.”

Grande Svezia is the sister ship to the recently delivered Grande Shanghai, which will service the East Asia – East Africa route.

