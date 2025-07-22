Back to overview
Home Green Marine Grimaldi’s first ammonia-ready car carrier named in China

Grimaldi’s first ammonia-ready car carrier named in China

Vessels
July 22, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Italian shipping player Grimaldi has named and launched its first ammonia-ready pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built at China Merchants Heavy Industries.

Courtesy of Grimaldi

The 9,000 CEU newbuild was christened as Grande Shanghai at the ceremony held on July 21 in Haimen, China.

Grande Shanghai is Grimaldi’s first of ten next-generation PCTCs with the Ammonia Ready class notation from the Italian ship classification society RINA. The first five units will have a 9,000 CEU capacity, while the remaining five ships will have an increased capacity of 9,800 CEU.

Designed by the Grimaldi Group and the naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen, the PCTC measures 220 meters in length and 38 meters in beam, has a gross tonnage of 93,145 tonnes, and a cruise speed of 18 knots. Across its 14 decks, Grande Shanghai can accommodate both electric vehicles and those powered by traditional fuels.

Owing to its high cargo capacity and environmental sustainability, Grande Shanghai reduces fuel consumption per cargo unit transported by 50% compared to the previous car carrier generation, Grimaldi stated.

The newbuild is also the first vessel in the Grimaldi fleet to obtain the Ammonia Ready class notation from RINA, which certifies that the ship may be converted for the use of ammonia as an alternative, zero-carbon fuel.

Moreover, Grande Shanghai has obtained additional class notations, including Green Plus, Green Star 3, Comfort Vibration, and Comfort Noise Port.

Other green technologies installed on the car carrier include mega lithium batteries with a total power of 5 MWh, 2,500 square meters of solar panels, and cold ironing with shoreside supply of electricity where available.

Its energy optimization systems also feature silicon-based hull coatings to reduce drag, smart ventilation and air conditioning controls, an electronically controlled engine with an exhaust gas cleaning system to reduce sulphur oxide (SOx) and particulate matter (PM) emissions, and selective catalytic reduction to limit nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions below TIER III levels, Grimaldi explained.

Additional innovations include an air lubrication system, an optimized hull design, and a gate rudder, featuring two foil blades positioned on either side of the propeller, installed for the first time on a PCTC vessel.

Related Article

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Related news

List of highlighted news articles